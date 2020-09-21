First President of Kazakhstan congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received a congratulatory letter from First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the Armenian Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“Today your country is confidently moving on the path of building a stable and developed state from political and socio-economic terms. I address my warm wishes to Armenia led by you, wishing further dynamic development and prosperity.

I am specifically happy that Nur-Sultan and Yerevan develop productive cooperation based on friendship and mutual understanding. I am sure that in the future as well the bilateral partnership between our countries will continue strengthening.

I wish you good health and welfare, and to the people of Armenia – peace and prosperity”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan