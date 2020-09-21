France determined to support Armenia in reforms process: Macron sends congratulatory message

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the Independence Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear Mr. President,

Dear friend,

On behalf of myself and the French people I address you my warmest congratulations on the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day.

France and Armenia can be proud of the mutual relations which are based on historic ties, joint memory and common vision. These unique ties are a wealth more than ever which we are ought to develop. They make us stronger to resist the challenges facing our countries.

I want to assure you that France is determined to support Armenia in this courageous process of reforms launched by the government of Armenia since 2018. France stands by you to contribute to the new progress of your economy, as well as to support Armenia to invest in concrete long-term healthcare projects and the fight against climate change. More than ever the role players of our bilateral relations are ready to assist the reforms and participate in the economic progress. Despite the COVID-19 situation, I praise the latest achievements of our cooperation in university, educational and cultural spheres.

By using this chance I want to state that France, as a Minsk Group Co-Chair, will spare no effort to achieve the quick resumption of negotiations between the sides, with the hope of peaceful and lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Please, Mr. President, accept the assurances of my highest respect”.

