Armenian Prime Minister receives congratulatory messages on the occasion of Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s independence, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received congratulatory messages from heads of several foreign states and international organizations, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

***

On the occasion of the national holiday, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borisov sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which reads:

“Excellency,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and on my own behalf, I send you my most cordial congratulations and best wishes on the National Day of the Republic of Armenia - Independence Day.

Bulgaria appreciates the ongoing excellent dialogue and effective cooperation with Armenia in bilateral and multilateral formats which are underpinned by deep-rooted cultural affinities, centuries-old ties and common values.



We strongly support your country on its way to rapprochement with the European Union, as well as your government’s reforms aimed at strengthening the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

Let me take this opportunity to express my satisfaction with our meeting at the Munich Security Conference in February this year. I hope that after the settlement of the global pandemic-related situation, you will have the opportunity to pay an official visit to Bulgaria, which will undoubtedly give an additional impetus to the development of multifaceted relations between our two countries.



Excellency, wishing you robust health and every success in your responsible activities, I ask you to accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

***

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of Independence Day. The message reads:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the national holiday of the Republic of Armenia - Independence Day.

The reforms carried out under your leadership provide a solid groundwork for Armenia’s further development and progress, as well as open up new opportunities for fruitful cooperation between our two countries.

I am convinced that our joint efforts will help strengthen the deep-rooted friendship and the ongoing mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia in both bilateral format and in the frame of economic integration within the Eurasian space.

Dear Nikol Vovayevich, I wish you further success in your highly responsible state position, as well as progress and prosperity - to the friendly people of Armenia.”

***

First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which reads:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the national holiday of the Republic of Armenia - Independence Day.

Your country strengthens its sovereignty, boasts sustained socio-economic development and builds up its international standing year by year. Taking the opportunity, I wish friendly Armenia dynamic development and prosperity in the future.

I am glad to see that the bilateral cooperation is developing on the basis of mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Armenia. I am confident that it will go strengthening in the years to come.

Dear Nikol Vovayevich, I wish you good health and wellbeing, as well as peace and prosperity – to the people of Armenia.”

***

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli of the Arab Republic of Egypt said in his congratulatory message:

“On behalf of the people and government of Egypt, and on my own behalf, I hereby offer my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day.

I hope that the traditionally excellent relations between our countries will be developed and strengthened to the benefit of our two nations.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you further success in your activities, as well as progress and prosperity - to the people of Armenia.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

***

President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan congratulated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Armenia’s Independence Day. The congratulatory message reads:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Armenia - Independence Day - I convey my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and to the friendly people of your country.

I hope that as underpinned by reciprocated trust and respect, the Tajik-Armenian interstate dialogue will continue to develop in all areas of mutual interest.

I wish you robust health, much happiness and every success, as well as peace, progress sand prosperity – to the friendly people of Armenia.”

***

On the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received congratulations from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai. The message states:

“I am honored to send your warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia.

I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, as well as progress and prosperity – to the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the friendly Armenian people.

Please accept my sincere congratulations and the assurances of my highest consideration.”

***

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Armenia’s Independence Day. The message says:

“I am honored to send your warmest congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia.

I wish Your Excellency robust health and much happiness, as well as progress and prosperity – to the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the friendly Armenian people.

Please accept my sincere congratulations and the assurances of my highest consideration.”

***

Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The message reads:

“Dear Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia,

Dear Mr. Nikol Pashinyan,

On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Iraq, we convey our warmest congratulations on the National Day of the Republic of Armenia. Taking this opportunity, I reaffirm our firm determination to develop multifaceted cooperation and friendly relations based on mutual benefit between our two friendly countries.

We wish you good health and happiness, as well as overall wellbeing and prosperity – to your country.

Please accept the assurances of our highest consideration.”

***

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of Independence Day. The message says:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

On behalf of the people and the Government of Turkmenistan, and on my own behalf, I convey to you and to the friendly people of the Republic of Armenia my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on your country’s Independence Day.

I am convinced that the high level of cooperation and mutual understanding between our friendly countries will serve as a solid basis for the furtherance and strengthening of Turkmenistan-Armenia bilateral relations to the benefit of our two nations.



Taking this opportunity, I sincerely wish you robust health and happiness, as well as peace, progress and prosperity – to the friendly people of Armenia.”



***

Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu’s Independence Day-dated congratulatory message reads:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Please accept warmest congratulations on Armenia’s Independence Day that I am extending on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Moldova and myself. On this significant day, I would like to wish the Armenian people peace, wellbeing and ever new achievements on the way to your country’s development and prosperity.

Pleased with the constructive dialogue established between Moldova and Armenia in the spheres of mutual interest, I reaffirm the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Moldova to carry on with the joint efforts and tap the full potential of the ongoing mutually beneficial cooperation to the best interest of our peoples and countries.

Taking this opportunity, I wish you robust health and every success in your responsible activities.

Please accept, Mr. Prime Minister, the assurances of my deepest respect.”

***

President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day. The message states, in part:

“Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the 29th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia, on behalf of the Government and the People of the Republic of Indonesia, I wish to express to Your Excellency my sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and the People of the Republic of Armenia.

Nowadays, Indonesia and Armenia have maintained the bilateral relations in a very harmonious way based on mutual respect and trust. The two countries have promoted cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, social and cultural, science and technology, higher education, and people to people contact. The latest cooperation framework that we signed on June 2019 in Yerevan was on the science and technology park as well as technology business incubator.

In 2019, the Armenian Governments in cooperation with the Antara News Agency published a book “Armenia, Land of Legends”. I believe the publication will attract more attention from the Indonesian people to visit and to know more about Armenia. In this regard, let me emphasize the need to promote connectivity.

In the area of economic relations, our trade value is growing in a positive trend. For the past five years, the bilateral trade between our countries has recorded an increase by 1.37%. Nonetheless, there are still ample rooms for improvement during and post COVID-19 pandemic.

As we also commemorate our 28th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, I am certain that the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between two countries will continue to expand and enhance in the years ahead.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

***

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the national holiday of the Republic of Armenia.

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

Please accept the warmest and most sincere congratulations on Republic of Armenia’s Independence Day.

Under your leadership, the Government of the Republic of Armenia is making consistent efforts to further democratize political life in the country, consolidate the Armenian society, step up socio-economic development, as well as to enhance Armenia’s international standing. The broad popular backing of you efforts leaves no doubt that the aforementioned challenges will be successfully met.

Also, we highly appreciate the constructive contribution made by the Republic of Armenia to CSTO proceedings.



On this memorable day, I would like to wish you, dear Nikol Vovayevich, good health, prosperity, every success in your responsible activities for the benefit of the people of Armenia,” the message reads.



***

EAEC Board Chairman Mikhail Myasnikovich has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of Independence Day. The message says:

“Dear Nikol Vovayevich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia.

This landmark date is a good opportunity to not only state your important role in the establishment of a rule-of-law-based, truly free Armenian society, but also to highlight your personal contribution to the development of the Eurasian Economic Union.

It is by far owing to your efforts that relations between Armenia and other Eurasian nations continue to develop on the basis of friendship and mutual respect.

I am convinced that constructive economic cooperation is in our common interest as it promotes regional stability and strengthens security.

Dear Nikol Vovayevich, I sincerely wish you robust health and personal wellbeing, as well as peace and prosperity – to the Republic of Armenia.”

***



Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan keeps receiving congratulations on the occasion of Republic of Armenia Independence Day.