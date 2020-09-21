German President congratulates Armenian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier sent a congratulatory letter to President Armen Sarkissian on Armenia’s Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“This year the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic put a shadow on this joyful day. It becomes clear once again that all states need one another for solving common problems in the mutually connected world. The 2018 peaceful changes in Armenia and the developments afterward show that the Armenian people are full of optimism and determination in terms of building their future. Therefore, I am confident that Armenia will effectively overcome the current challenges. Germany will stand by Armenia as a reliable partner.

I wish that you and your compatriots continue developing your country in a peaceful and friendly atmosphere, and I hope to again meet with you soon”, reads the German President’s letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan