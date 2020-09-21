Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 September

Austrian President congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence, President Armen Sarkissian received a congratulatory letter from Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“At these times full of challenges I convey you my best wishes, and wish a happy future to the people of Armenia”, the Austrian President said in his letter.

