Austrian President congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian on Independence Day
13:26, 21 September, 2020
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence, President Armen Sarkissian received a congratulatory letter from Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.
“At these times full of challenges I convey you my best wishes, and wish a happy future to the people of Armenia”, the Austrian President said in his letter.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
