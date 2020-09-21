Japan’s Emperor congratulates Armenian President on national day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Naruhito, the Emperor of Japan, sent a congratulatory letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the national day – the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

Today, on September 21, the Third Republic of Armenia is celebrating its 29th anniversary of Independence.

29 years ago the Armenian people said its decisive “yes” through a referendum to declare independence. 99,5% of voters voted in favor of Armenia being a democratic independent state outside the USSR. Two days later, on September 23rd, the Supreme Council declared Armenia an independent, sovereign republic.

The declaration of the newly independent Armenia gave the start of the Third Republic of Armenia’s history.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan