Bilateral cooperation developing harmoniously - PRC State Council Premier congratulates Armenian PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, congratulated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s independence, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads, in part:

“Excellency,

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia.

The Chinese-Armenian friendly ties of close cooperation have maintained the positive dynamics of development. Underpinned by ever-growing political mutual trust, our bilateral cooperation is harmoniously developing in different spheres of activity.

China and Armenia have been supporting each other since the outbreak of the new type of coronavirus. We were able to meet the emerging challenges through joint efforts, which is the reflection of our countries’ deep-rooted friendship.

I am prepared to work with you towards the comprehensive development of bilateral relations within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative.

I wish you good health and all the best, prosperity - to the Republic of Armenia, as well as peace and happiness – to the people of Armenia.”