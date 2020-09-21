‘Bright sacrament of Independence Day is an invitation to value past path’ – His Holiness Garegin II

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, addressed a congratulatory message on the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“From the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin we extend our love and Blessings congratulating our pious people living in Armenia and the Diaspora, on the festive occasion of Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia.

For about three decades ago, with the Blessings of the Lord, our people fulfilled their centuries-old desire of re-establishing an independent state, and with hopeful heart, devoted themselves in forging their new independent life. The united sacrifices and commitments of all Armenians during these years must always be remembered with pride, due to which many programs and initiatives of building the Fatherland were implemented, testifying that the achievements of successes and victories in our lives are due to our unity and solidarity. The bright sacrament of the Independence Day is an invitation to the children of our nation to value the difficult path passed, to remain firm in the aspiration and devotion to live and prosper independently and build our statehood.

Today, dear ones, despite all the difficulties, we are strengthened by the achievements and accomplishments of the years of independence, the love of our people towards the Homeland, which became a feat within our borders, a dedication in schools, a fruitful effort in the fields of art and science. Indeed, with the commitment and zeal of the whole society, the statehood strengthens and prospers through everyone's effort and contribution. Let us keep our united and devoted path strong, realizing that “solidarity is the mother of good deeds” (Yeghishe).

Let us pray to Almighty God to keep our Homeland in peace and safety, and strengthen the love and responsibility of our people towards our statehood, so that our Fatherland prosper and brighten, and our children continue to cherish the glorious sacrament of the Independence Day from generation to generation.

May the love, mercy and graces of our Lord Jesus Christ be with us, today and always. Amen”.