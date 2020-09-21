President of Italy congratulates Armenian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Italy Sergio Mattarella congratulated Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The congratulatory message reads:

“Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day I offer my warmest congratulations on behalf of all Italy and myself personally.

The relations between Yerevan and Rome are old and deep, but at the same time they are directed to the future. They are reflected in our productive cooperation from which our countries are obliged to take important opportunities.

In this regard solidarity remains a priority. Under the conditions of difficult challenges, such as the pandemic which also forced to postpone your visit, Armenia and Italy managed to resist the emergency situation and establish a positive partnership and an exchange of experience in the healthcare sector. I hope it would be possible to look at the future and the development path with a new confidence also thanks to the EU’s support where Italy as well has its investment”.

