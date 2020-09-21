Artsakh President addresses congratulatory message on 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed a congratulatory message in connection with the 29th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

Dear sisters and brothers,

Congratulations on the most significant state and national holiday of the Armenian people - the Independence Day!

Today we celebrate the 29th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia, we celebrate nationwide as a unified whole, an unwavering force filled with perseverance and determination of an architect of one's own destiny, brave and steadfast. We celebrate it as a victory of democracy, humanity and universal values.

Throughout all these years we have proved many times that we are the owner of our centuries-long history, the future of the generation to come, the struggle for freedom and glorious victory in that struggle. We are the owner and bear the responsibility.

Hence, let's build, develop and strengthen Mother Armenia together that is the ancestral home and hearth for every Armenian, wherever they are. It is the duty of all of us to do everything so that there is always peace and prosperity in our homes and in our Homeland”.