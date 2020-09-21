Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. On the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s independence, President of Russia Vladimir Putin offered congratulations to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads, in part:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia.

Russian values its friendly, allied relations with Armenia. I am confident that the constructive dialogue, the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, and the ongoing interaction in the frame of integration processes within the Eurasian space will continue to develop successfully. It is indeed in the best interest of our two nations as it goes in tune with our efforts to ensure regional security and stability.

Dear Nikol Vovayevich, I wish you good health and every success, as well as peace and prosperity - to all citizens of Armenia.”