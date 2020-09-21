Armenian PM receives President of Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a private meeting with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan at the government, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear President of the Republic of Artsakh,

I am glad to receive you in Yerevan, on the 29th anniversary of the independence of Armenia. This event has a special place in our history, and our task is to make the statehood, created by the united will of our people in 1992, a lasting factor. I think it’s obvious for all of us that we can guarantee the development of our people with the presence of a statehood only.

Of course, Artsakh is one of the most important issues of the pan-national agenda today, and I am happy that we, both in the past, today and in the future as well, will unite our efforts for fulfilling our role of a guarantor of stability and peace in the region, for ensuring the normal development of Artsakh and Armenia. I congratulate all of us and I am happy to again welcome you here”, Pashinyan said in his welcoming remarks.

“Thank you Mr. Prime Minister. By using this chance I also congratulate all of us on this occasion. I am convinced that yes, the future of the Armenian world – Armenia and Artsakh, is not only guaranteed, but also we are going to have such development dynamics that it will become the country of our dreams.

I also want to thank you, Mr. Prime Minister, for this meeting. This is the evidence that we treat the fate of our homeland with the highest responsibility, especially when all our meetings are mainly focused on our security, the numerous social and economic projects of Armenia and Artsakh. But we understand that today, at this difficult period, we are obliged to do the utmost for today’s stable peace to last long”, the Artsakh President said.

The Armenian PM and the Artsakh President discussed a number of issues relating to the development of the bilateral cooperation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan