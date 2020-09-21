Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates Armenia’s Sarkissian on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“I have an honor to address my warmest congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the Armenian Independence Day.

I wish you good health and happiness, and to the Armenian government and people – progress and prosperity”, reads the congratulatory letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan