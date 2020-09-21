COVID-19: Armenia reports 121 new cases, 29 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. 121 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,552, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

29 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 42,637.

1633 tests were conducted in the past one day.

6 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 936.

The number of active cases is 3692.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan