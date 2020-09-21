Peace process for NK conflict settlement has no alternative, Armenian FM says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The determination of the Armenian side to continue the peaceful negotiation process for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict has never declined, there is no alternative to the peace process, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters, commenting on the observation that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs called on the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to the negotiations without preconditions.

“Armenia has been very consistent in its approaches over the peace process. We have more than clear stated that the peace process has no alternative, that the settlement is possibly only through peaceful means, that we say all this absolutely based on the self-confidence that Armenia and Artsakh are fully capable of protecting themselves, their interests and borders. And in this sense we remain absolutely committed to the peaceful settlement. It is within the logic that we are more than ready for the continuation of the peace process and are ready to continue the work which we have done in this whole period”, the FM said.

The minister reminded that the last meeting with the Azerbaijani FM under the auspices of the OSCE MG Co-Chairs took place in January, but then the situation connected with the pandemic arrived. “However, our determination to continue the peace process and the negotiation process has never declined. And we are ready”, he added.

Asked whether there is something concrete for the return to the negotiation table, the FM stated: “There is a concreteness from us, but I can’t say anything for the other side. We are ready to do that very quickly, currently we are talking to the Co-Chairs, are in touch with, are working in order to be able to plan, and will announce immediately”.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan