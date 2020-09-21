‘We should record irreversibility of our sovereignty with our daily actions’ – Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Independence Day.

The message reads:

“Dear citizens of Armenia,

Dear compatriots,

I congratulate all of us on the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

The independence referendum held in 1992 on this day gave de jure content to the natural space where we, Armenians, live, create and call it homeland. After September 21 we are not only Armenians, and this space a homeland, but also we are citizens of Armenia who live in the Republic of Armenia.

We have a historic opportunity to be one from nearly two hundred peoples who have a chance to live and create in independent state. Therefore, we should record every day the irreversibility of our sovereignty with our actions, we should re-gain the right of having independent Armenia every day and serve our best qualities for the glory of united Armenia”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan