China’s President congratulates Armenian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“On behalf of the people, the government of China and myself personally I address my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and the good people of Armenia.

China and Armenia traditionally are friendly countries always providing mutual support to each other on matters deriving from their key interests. The joint fight against COVID-19 reflects the high level of the bilateral relations and the deep, sincere friendship between our peoples.

I attach great importance to the development of the Chinese-Armenian relations and I am ready to make joint efforts with you to raise the multi-sectoral cooperation to a new level”, the Chinese President said in his congratulatory letter.

