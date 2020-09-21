Tbilisi TV Tower lit up in colors of Armenian flag

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The TV broadcasting tower in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi was lit up in the colors of the Armenian flag on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence, the Armenian Embassy in Georgia said.

It’s already three years the Tbilisi TV Tower is being illuminated with the colors of the Armenian flag on the Independence Day.

Today, on September 21, the Third Republic of Armenia is celebrating its 29th anniversary of Independence.

29 years ago the Armenian people said its decisive “yes” through a referendum to declare independence. 99,5% of voters voted in favor of Armenia being a democratic independent state outside the USSR. Two days later, on September 23rd, the Supreme Council declared Armenia an independent, sovereign republic.

The declaration of the newly independent Armenia gave the start of the Third Republic of Armenia’s history.

