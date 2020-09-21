Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 September

Secretary of Security Council congratulates Armenian people on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan addressed a congratulatory message on the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence.

The message says:

“Dear compatriots,

I congratulate you on Armenia’s Independence Day.

Nearly three decades ago we reaffirmed our will of having a sovereign and independent state, becoming the guarantor of our security. In addition, sovereign and independent Armenia became the one uniting Artsakh and all Armenians.

Independence is not a given value, it is achieved by conquering. By the way, we have not only gained our independence, but also had to build our freedom at difficult conditions. The earthquake, the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Artsakh war were serious experiments, but the Armenian people managed to overcome that situation thanks to their collective wisdom and even managed to record great victories.

And today’s independent, sovereign and democratic Armenia is the guarantor of the power of the future generations and the eternity of the statehood”.

