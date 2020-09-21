Armenian President addresses congratulatory message on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian addressed a congratulatory message on the 29th anniversary of Armenia’s Independence, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear Compatriots,



I convey my congratulations on the occasion of the most significant state holiday – Independence Day.

On September 21, 1991 we unanimously and confidently said “yes” to independence.

The aspirations, which we had in our quest for independence and after attaining it, became a reality through the creation of our independent state.

But the journey continues. For us, as a nation and state, much still lies ahead – new projects, new objectives, new victories.

To achieve that we need a precise vision, a feasible plan, as well as unwavering will. Future is born from decisions and efforts emanating from this, from our mentality and conscience, from the total sum of our work, based on our national and moral values, our history, our heritage.

Only an individual, a society, a nation, which remembers and cherishes its past and traditions, its culture and language, looks forward and feels the pulse of time, can enrich its spiritual and material, the virtual and real world.

No matter how much the world changes, it will always be based on the want for kindness, compassion, justice, and truth – everything that our national system of values is based on.

Our brothers and sisters, soldiers and freedom fighters, doctors and intellectuals, farmers and writers from Armenia, Artsakh, and Spyurk, all those who struggled, dedicated themselves to the Fatherland – Armenia and Artsakh, who gave their lives for independence impart us all to spare nothing for the present and future.

I bow to them all.

Dear Compatriots,

Today too, we have devotees right next to us, who defend the borders of our culture and science, our health and education, who are carriers and defenders of our national identity and values, who put their efforts in making the Fatherland stronger, in making homeland more secure, from military to medical workers, from scholars to IT specialists, from teachers in remote villages to nurses in kindergartens, from farmers to bakers, from musicians to athletes, from innovators to archeologists…

The destiny of the Fatherland depends on us all, on each and every one, on our ability to be responsible and be able to assume responsibility, on our solidarity, unity, kindness, and tolerance toward each other.



We must be united.

We must work together no matter how different our approaches, visions, and perceptions are.

Independence Day must be the symbol of our all-national unity.

Let’s defend and empower our Fatherland – Armenia and Artsakh as the pivot and axis of our national aspirations.

Peace and prosperity to our Fatherland and our people.

Long live the Republic of Armenia!

Long live the Republic of Artsakh!

Long live the united Armenian nation!

Long live citizens of Armenia!

God bless us all”.



