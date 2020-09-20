The Week In Headlines

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 September

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:

 

 

Armenian CDC reports 244 new cases of COVID-19

 

 

Armenian president's brainchild theory addressed in “first policy book” on COVID-19 global crisis


Armenia soldier killed in latest Azerbaijani provocation at state border

After gunning down Armenian soldier, Azerbaijan again blatantly plays the victim

After July attacks on Armenia, Azerbaijani ceasefire violations continue at higher intensity

 

 

Minister Tonoyan expresses concern to ICRC over videos spread by Azerbaijani media on Armenian POW

 

 

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs propose to meet with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in coming weeks

 

 

Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman from Somalia named 2020 Aurora Prize Laureates

 

 

President al-Sisi receives Armenian FM in Cairo

Armenian FM, Egyptian President highly value bilateral relations

Armenia established strong tradition of humanitarian cooperation in Middle East – Foreign Minister


Armenia PM holds meeting with Lydian executives over Amulsar

 

 

Armenian Embassy officially inaugurated in Tel Aviv

 

 

Armenia Central Bank cuts re-financing rate

 

 

Armenian exports of greenhouse agro products grow

 

 

All three candidates for high court justices confirmed by parliament as opposition boycotts voting

 

 

Opposition’s no confidence motion against education minister fails to pass parliament 35/84

Armenia introduces paternity leave

Armenia parliament approves higher deposit guarantee scheme

Armenia criminalizes “direct and public incitement to genocide”

Bill requiring officials to disclose spending passes parliament at first reading

 

 

Ruling faction MP Armen Pambukhchyan steps down, will start working in government


Armenian PM’s wife quits as chairwoman of board of trustees of City of Smile foundation

PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan organizes voluntary basic military training for young women

 

 

WATCH: Armenian homegrown loitering munition test strike

 

 

President of Artsakh chairs inaugural meeting of Security Council

 

 

Artsakh announces relocation of Seat of Parliament to Shushi

 

 

 Former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan charged for obstructing reporter’s activity

 

 

The Pashinyans host children from border towns for barbecue party at official residence

 

 

Arson leaves San Francisco Armenian Church badly damaged

MP Mkhitar Hayrapetyan strongly condemns “unfathomable” attack on Armenian church in San Francisco

California Governor comments on attack on Armenian center in San Francisco

 

 

Beirut-based Armenian media executives suspect foul play in successive fires

 

 

Lady Gaga’s 911 music video inspired by classic Armenian cinema masterpiece

 

 

 

 

 





