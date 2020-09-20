The Week In Headlines
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:
Armenian CDC reports 244 new cases of COVID-19
Armenian president's brainchild theory addressed in “first policy book” on COVID-19 global crisis
Armenia soldier killed in latest Azerbaijani provocation at state border
After gunning down Armenian soldier, Azerbaijan again blatantly plays the victim
After July attacks on Armenia, Azerbaijani ceasefire violations continue at higher intensity
Minister Tonoyan expresses concern to ICRC over videos spread by Azerbaijani media on Armenian POW
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs propose to meet with Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs in coming weeks
Fartuun Adan and Ilwad Elman from Somalia named 2020 Aurora Prize Laureates
President al-Sisi receives Armenian FM in Cairo
Armenian FM, Egyptian President highly value bilateral relations
Armenia established strong tradition of humanitarian cooperation in Middle East – Foreign Minister
Armenia PM holds meeting with Lydian executives over Amulsar
Armenian Embassy officially inaugurated in Tel Aviv
Armenia Central Bank cuts re-financing rate
Armenian exports of greenhouse agro products grow
All three candidates for high court justices confirmed by parliament as opposition boycotts voting
Opposition’s no confidence motion against education minister fails to pass parliament 35/84
Armenia introduces paternity leave
Armenia parliament approves higher deposit guarantee scheme
Armenia criminalizes “direct and public incitement to genocide”
Bill requiring officials to disclose spending passes parliament at first reading
Ruling faction MP Armen Pambukhchyan steps down, will start working in government
Armenian PM’s wife quits as chairwoman of board of trustees of City of Smile foundation
PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan organizes voluntary basic military training for young women
WATCH: Armenian homegrown loitering munition test strike
President of Artsakh chairs inaugural meeting of Security Council
Artsakh announces relocation of Seat of Parliament to Shushi
Former Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan charged for obstructing reporter’s activity
The Pashinyans host children from border towns for barbecue party at official residence
Arson leaves San Francisco Armenian Church badly damaged
MP Mkhitar Hayrapetyan strongly condemns “unfathomable” attack on Armenian church in San Francisco
California Governor comments on attack on Armenian center in San Francisco
Beirut-based Armenian media executives suspect foul play in successive fires
Lady Gaga’s 911 music video inspired by classic Armenian cinema masterpiece