Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 September

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 295 times in one week

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 295 times in one week

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS.  Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire at the Artsakh line of contact around 295 times in the past week.

The Defense Army of Artsakh said in a statement that the Azerbaijani military fired more than 2300 shots from various caliber firearms at their positions from September 13 to 19.

“The Defense Army vanguard units mostly refrained from responding to the adversary’s provocative actions and continued confidently carrying out their combat objectives.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration