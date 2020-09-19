WATCH: Armenian homegrown loitering munition test strike

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has released footage from a field test of a loitering munition developed in Armenia.

“I am presenting one of our Armenian strike drones in action,” Arshakyan said, sharing the video of the test. The video was prepared as an homage to the achievements in the sector ahead of the 29th Independence Day.

“A developed military industry is an important component of the independent Armenia’s economic development and security”.

