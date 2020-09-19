LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-09-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 September:

The price of aluminum down by 0.70% to $1785.50, copper price up by 0.65% to $6801.00, lead price up by 0.29% to $1917.50, nickel price down by 1.45% to $14963.00, tin price down by 0.58% to $18160.00, zinc price up by 0.16% to $2530.00, molybdenum price stood at $18519.00, cobalt price stood at $34200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.