Lady Gaga’s 911 music video inspired by classic Armenian cinema masterpiece

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Lady Gaga has based her new video for Chromatica single "911" mostly on the 1969 art film The Color of the Pomegranates by Armenian filmmaker Sergei Parajanov.

When Gaga is first introduced in the music video she's surrounded by actual pomegranates. and then even the poster of the film appears briefly.

The Academy Award and 11-time Grammy award winning artist worked on the video with director Tarsem Singh, who in turn has frequently cited Parajanov as a major influence.

"This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us," Gaga wrote on Instagram. "I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25-year-old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him.

The Color of the Pomegranates is a poetic retelling of the life of 18th-century Armenian poet Sayat-Nova.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan