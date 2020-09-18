California Governor comments on attack on Armenian center in San Francisco

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Governor of California Gavin Newsom commented on the arson attack on the Armenian center near the St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church of San Francisco in a Twitter post.

“I’ve experienced so many wonderful, moving moments in this church. Heartbroken to hear of this -- but I know this community lives well beyond these physical walls and will continue to provide the hope and faith it does to so many”, the California Governor tweeted.

A building next to an Armenian church in San Francisco’s Laurel Heights was burned overnight Thursday and the church’s leaders believe it was arson. The building has suffered a great loss. It housed an auditorium called Vasbouragan Hall, as well as offices for St. Gregory Armenian Church and other various organizations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan