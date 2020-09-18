Armenian, Artsakh foreign ministries hold consultations in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Structural divisions of the foreign ministries of Armenia and Artsakh held today sectoral consultations at the Artsakh foreign ministry.

The Armenian MFA was led by secretary general Vahagn Melikyan, whereas the Artsakh MFA by secretary general Semyon Afiyan, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The sides thoroughly discussed issues relating to strengthening and deepening the sectoral cooperation between the two ministries.

Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mailyan received the Armenian MFA’s delegation. In his remarks the minister highly valued such kind of consultations between the two ministries which allows to outline the cooperation prospects between the two structures.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan also received the Armenian MFA’s delegation. He also highly appreciated the existing close cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan