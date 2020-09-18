Armenia-Russia reopening of flights under discussion bilaterally and in EEU

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The reopening of regular flights between Armenia and Russia is under discussion both bilaterally and as part of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), the Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told reporters.

He said the reopening depends on the COVID-19 situation.

“We are following the epidemiological situation in Russia and Armenia because the reopening of borders depends on it. These issues are under discussion bilaterally and within the framework of the EEU,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan