Gyumri Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

GYUMRI, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan is isolated at his residence in the second largest city of Armenia after testing positive for COVID-19, his spokesperson Sona Arakelyan told ARMENPRESS.

She said the mayor feels well and will be treated at home.

“Doctors are following the mayor’s health condition. He will work remotely during this period of time.”

Earlier the city hall had said that Balasanyan’s deputy Hayk Sultanyan also tested positive.

26 other city hall staffers were tested as a precaution and results came back negative.

Reporting by Armenuhi Mkhoyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan