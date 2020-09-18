PM Pashinyan congratulates President of Chile on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Miguel Juan Sebastián Piñera Echenique of the Republic of Chile on the occasion of Independence Day.

“On behalf of the people of Armenia, I hereby extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and to the friendly people of Chile on your country’s Independence Day,” the Armenian PM said in a telegram.

“I wish you every success and new achievements, as well as peace, prosperity and development - to the people of Chile.

I am confident that through joint efforts we will be able to upgrade and reinvigorate our bilateral relations in the near future to the benefit of our countries and peoples.”