Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 September

PM Pashinyan congratulates President of Chile on Independence Day

PM Pashinyan congratulates President of Chile on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Miguel Juan Sebastián Piñera Echenique of the Republic of Chile on the occasion of Independence Day.

“On behalf of the people of Armenia, I hereby extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and to the friendly people of Chile on your country’s Independence Day,” the Armenian PM said in a telegram.

“I wish you every success and new achievements, as well as peace, prosperity and development - to the people of Chile.

I am confident that through joint efforts we will be able to upgrade and reinvigorate our bilateral relations in the near future to the benefit of our countries and peoples.”

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration