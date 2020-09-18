Wine business in Armenia on track to recover after suffering 60% domestic consumption drop

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Wine consumption and exports suffered a 60% and 20% drop respectively amid the coronaivrus pandemic from March until July, the Armenian Vine and Wine Foundation Director Zaruhi Muradyan said.

“Wine isn’t an essential product so people aren’t in a hurry to buy extra wine in crisis conditions,” she said. “Wine drinking is a type of leisure, but all restaurants, bars, entertainment venues were shut down, the domestic market consumption and export volumes dropped abruptly,” she said, referring to the springtime lockdown measures when eateries and cafes were closed as a precaution.

However, Muradyan says wine sales are somewhat rising since July, and she hopes that consumption will increase by yearend.

“12 million 670 thousand liters of wine was produced in 2019, usually 30% was being exported and 60% was being sold domestically, and around 10% was being kept as reserve wine in cellars. Since cellars are full of wine, winemakers will organize their [grape procurement] according to consumption levels,” she said, adding that the wine businesses will nevertheless try to buy more in order to support farmers.

Muradyan said their fund will spare no effort to support the wine business get back on track.

