Artsakh re-trains military reserve forces in periodical musters

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh is periodically organizing musters-trainings involving reservists in accordance to specialties, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The reserve troops undergo trainings to perfect their abilities and acquire new skills and master the modern equipment and weaponry of the military, as well as blend in with their designated units with whom they will carry out combat missions in the event of possible military operations.

“Now the training musters involving reservists are held more targeted and taken into account the true nature of objectives of the participants. In this context, with these various ongoing events the army command and the country’s leadership seek to further strengthen our security environment and rule out the adversary’s any chance of success,” the Artsakh military said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan