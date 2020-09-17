Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 September

Armenian PM’s wife quits as chairwoman of board of trustees of City of Smile foundation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian prime minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan has suspended her powers of the chairwoman of the board of trustees of the City of Smile charitable foundation.

“Dear compatriots, with this statement I suspend my powers of the chairwoman of the board of trustees of the City of Smile charitable foundation”, she said on Facebook.  

The City of Smile charitable foundation helps children and young people with oncological and hematological diseases.

