Ruling faction MP Armen Pambukhchyan steps down, will start working in government

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament from the ruling My Step faction Armen Pambukhchyan has resigned, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan said in a statement.

The lawmaker will continue working in the government.

The lawmaker also issued a statement on Facebook which says: “I want to state that by my wish and the consent of the political team I will continue my state service in the government. I want to thank all my colleagues in the Parliament for the productive work. Of course, I want to specifically thank the My Step faction for the discussions aimed at the common goals and the decisions made. I assure you that the faction has been and remains a strong institute holding the values of the Revolution and serving the interests of our statehood”.


