Armenian President meets with Dassault Systèmes executives

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the leadership of the French Dassault Systèmes company, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues relating to the implementation of special educational projects developed by Dassault Systèmes in the IT sector were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting touched upon the cooperation development and prospects with Armenia in the science-technology and education sectors. In particular, the meeting sides discussed the concrete cooperation directions within the frames of the Armenian presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow), especially considering artificial intelligence, data management, math modelling as prospective fields.

Dassault Systèmes is a subsidiary of the Dassault Group created in 1981. It develops and markets PLM software and services that support industrial processes by providing a 3D vision of the entire lifecycle of products from conception to maintenance.

