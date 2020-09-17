Palestine resident declared wanted by Armenian authorities for fraud

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. An arrest warrant has been issued for an ethnic Arab, resident of Palestine who is suspected in defrauding a Syrian-Armenian in Yerevan as well as the latter’s acquaintances for more than 600,000 dollars.

The Committee of Investigations said Ibaida A.A. Nassar is wanted for fraud. The Palestine resident is said to have posed as an affluent entrepreneur and defrauded Shahe Paharian, as well as his friends, of a total of 611,800 dollars.

Nearly 500,000 dollars of the total money was the cost of a very large number of livestock belonging to Paharian’s Yazidi acquaintances, who too were deceived.

Nassar had told the victims that the money would be used to gain access to frozen assets totaling 3,000,000 dollars in a Belarus bank. Nassar said the 3,000,000 dollars would be invested in Armenia in livestock business, and gained the victims’ trust, only to disappear with the 611,800 dollars.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan