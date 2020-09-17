Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 September

More than 1 billion drams in relief to be provided to 64 IT companies in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. 64 IT companies based in Armenia in the areas of artificial intelligence, data science, robotics, communications, radio electronics and others have been approved by the Ministry of High Tech Industry for the first and second programs of the government’s coronavirus relief package designed for tech companies .

More than 1 billion drams in total will be provided to these companies, Deputy Minister Victoria Poghosyan said.

The program’s phase three is currently underway, envisaging up to 30 million drams in aid to companies that will attract documented and confirmed investments.

