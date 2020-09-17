Yerevan municipal polyclinics re-equipped

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Council has allocation 200,000,000 drams (nearly 3 times more than in 2018) in 2020 to the medical institutions of the Armenian capital.

Mayor Hayk Marutyan visited the polyclinics of the city to review the ongoing works.

“I attach great importance to primary care service, this is a highly important component in terms of the general medical system and the state, “ Mayor Hayk Marutyan said. “We must prevent illness, we shouldn’t let our citizens need to go to a hospital. I had issued a directive for our polyclinics to make a need assessment of technical re-equipment, and we’ve already launched the process in 2019-2020. A rather large number of equipment is procured, high-quality equipment, which the doctors themselves noted. The results are felt, diagnostics are done more accurately and targeted,” he said.

325 units of 10 different types of medical equipment was given to the polyclinics by City Hall, and this year the numbers are 134 units of 11 types.

Three stations of the city’s ambulance service were also rebuilt, and 5 polyclinics will be renovated soon.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan