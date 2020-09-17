In latest anti-graft move, government seeks to introduce spending disclosure for public officials

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Parliament is debating a government-backed bill seeking to introduce, among others, a spending disclosure system for public officials.

Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan says the amendments to the Law on Public Service seek to have a complete understanding of the financial movements of the officials submitting the declaration.

Public officials spending more than 2,000,000 drams at once or if the aggregate sum of the same type of spending totals 3,000,000 drams for expenses listed by law will have to disclose it in the report.

Moreover, officials will have to disclose property which they are factually controlling but aren’t officially controlling.

The circle of officials who have to disclose assets and spending is also proposed to be expanded and will cover city councilors of towns with a population of 15000 or more.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan