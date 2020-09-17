Iranian company to construct new landfill in Hrazdan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia allowed the Iranian company Tunnel Sadd Ariana to construct a new landfill and waste management system in Hrazdan as part of the Kotayk and Gegharkunik Municipal Solid Waste Management” program.

The company was earlier awarded the project in an international tender.

The project is worth 11 million euro.

“Kotayk and Gegharkunik Municipal Solid Waste Management” intends using the proceeds of a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Developmentand a grant from EU Neighbourhood Investment Facility and the Eastern European Energy Efficiency and Environmental Partnership , as well as technical cooperation grants from EBRD and other donors , for a project to improve the solid waste collection and management services in the Kotayk and Gegharkunik regions of Armenia, including the construction of a new landfill in Hrazdan.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan