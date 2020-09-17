STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan and his Minister of Defense Jalal Harutyunyan visited different sections of the frontline and were briefed on the tactical situation on September 16.

Harutyunyan told the top brass that external security issues are permanently under his government’s focus and no effort will be spared to resolve them, the Artsakh President’s Office said in a news release.

“President Harutyunyan added that any adventurism of the adversary will receive a hard and devastating counterblow from the Armenian side.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan