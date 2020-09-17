Artsakh’s President appoints new governor of Askeran
STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has formalized the Cabinet decision on installing Sasun Barseghyan as the new Governor of the Askeran Region.
Barseghyan will replace Ashot Dadayan, who was relieved from duties.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
