LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-09-20
08:57, 17 September, 2020
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 September:
The price of aluminum stood at $1787.50, copper price stood at $6762.00, lead price stood at $1900.00, nickel price stood at $15134.00, tin price stood at $18114.00, zinc price stood at $2476.50, molybdenum price stood at $18364.00, cobalt price stood at $33210.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
