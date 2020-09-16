Armenian PM comments on voting at UNHCR over Belarus

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. During a Q&A session in the Armenian Parliament today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the question why Armenia, together with Angola, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria, abstained from the voting at the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council relating to the observance of human right violations in Belarus.

“I wonder what did you mean when you were mentioning the names of that countries. I mean there is some sorting of countries for you? I am surprised that such questions arise because Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenia doesn’t have one direction, one side interests and principles. Such position was adopted through the combination of that principles”, the PM said in response to the question of MP Karen Simonyan.

Pashinyan reminded that back during the 2018 Revolution they have stated that the Revolution is an inner-Armenian agenda and they have no plans to export or import it.

“What do you mean by saying that Armenia considered itself part of the European family. Belarus also considered itself part of the European family, to the extent that it is an OSCE member and a member of the Eastern Partnership. Armenia is also a member of the EAEU, CIS and CSTO. Every state first of all is guided by its national interests. If you propose for Armenia to be an exclusive state that will act differently, I offer you to include this thesis in your party’s program provisions”, the PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan