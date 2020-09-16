Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 September

Russia may allow migrants of EAEU states to work with national driving licenses at Armenia’s offer

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. At the proposal of Armenia, Russia is considering to allow the migrants representing the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to work with their national driving licenses.

Russia’s Interior Ministry developed a bill which will allow the migrants from the EAEU states to work in Russia as a driver by using their national driving licenses.

According to the bill, the driving license of the EAEU member states will be recognized as valid while working in Russia.

