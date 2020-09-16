Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-09-20

YEREVAN, 16 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.38 drams to 484.93 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.65 drams to 575.95 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.49 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.93 drams to 627.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 169.71 drams to 30392.04 drams. Silver price up by 9.96 drams to 429.45 drams. Platinum price up by 424.98 drams to 15201.09 drams.