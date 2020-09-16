Government did everything right in terms of coronavirus response strategy – Armenia PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is confident that the government has done everything right in terms of the strategy of fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), didn’t hide anything from the public, and as for the launch of the parliamentary committee observing the effectiveness of the government’s anti-COVID19 measures, he doesn’t oppose it.

“The Armenian government, as it was obliged to, has been transparent by 100% and remains transparent over the coronavirus. I am happy over the creation of the committee because looking at something again is always useful. In general, the most important indicator we need to pay attention to is the percentage ratio of our daily positive cases with the tests. Now the positive cases comprise nearly 5-6%, compared to the number of tests. This means that we are detecting the cases very effectively”, the PM said during a Q&A session in the Parliament, commenting on the question about the creation of a parliamentary committee aimed at observing the efficiency of the government’s anti-coronavirus measures.

“We have adopted the following public principles: we have stated that we need to get used to living with the coronavirus. We have done it, do it and have done it right in terms of the strategy. We have done everything right in terms of the strategy. Of course, shortcomings took place in that process”, he said.

