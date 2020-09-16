Armenia SRC Chairman, Iranian Ambassador discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Edward Hovhannisyan received Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, the SRC told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to the bilateral relations, in particular the necessity of implementing the program on upgrading and expanding the Meghri border checkpoint, the operation of the Meghri free economic zone were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting participants highlighted Armenia’s key role for Iran as a transit route ensuring entry to the market of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The sides highly valued the achievements recorded between the two countries as a result of cooperation and agreed to be consistent in further strengthening the mutual partnership.

The SRC leadership assured that all issues aimed at promoting the Armenia-Iran commercial relations and trade turnover are among the priorities of both the Committee and the Armenian government, and Armenia will make all efforts to further develop them.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan