Both opposition parties demand education minister’s resignation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The two opposition parties in parliament are demanding the resignation of the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan for what they describe as a complete failure of reforms in the sector.

The Prosperous Armenia (BHK) party officially joined the Bright Armenia (LHK) in their call for the minister's resignation. The LHK has introduced a draft motion requesting the Prime Minister to sack Harutyunyan. It will be put up for vote on September 17 in parliament.

Arayik Harutyunyan, however, has strongly dismissed accusations of mishandling the reforms and the activities of the ministry.

Meanwhile, the LHK has also called on supporters to gather outside parliament and demonstrate against Harutyunyan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan