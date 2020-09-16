Armenia PM holds meeting with Lydian executives over Amulsar

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received on September 16 Lydian Canada Ventures Board of Directors member Jeffrey Coach and Lydian Armenia Executive Director Hayk Aloyan, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“During the meeting the interlocutors discussed issues relating to the situation around the Amulsar project. The Prime Minister once again emphasized that for him personally and for the government the priority is the balanced interest of the Republic of Armenia, including of the adjacent communities [of the mine] and all decisions will be made in this context.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan